PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was shot and killed by police Sunday evening after allegedly pointing his firearm at the officers in an “aggressive manner.”

According to the Plant City Police Department, officers received a 911 call around 5:16 p.m. in regards to a suicidal person in the parking lot of the U.S. Post Office located at 2501 Walden Woods Drive in Plant City.

Upon arrival, officers observed a man armed with a firearm. PCPD said officers attempted to “de-escalate the situation” when the man allegedly “pointed his firearm in an aggressive manner at the officers.”

“Sometimes people are angry, upset, scared, frightened. Myriad of emotions,” said PCPD Captain Al Van Duyne. “And it’s up to the officer to quickly try to ascertain what they’re dealing with at the time and take the necessary steps to try to deescalate the situation and get that person some help. But unfortunately, when weapons come into play, it hastens things a lot.”

According to the police department, after the man pointed the gun at the officers, police used “deadly force,” and he died at the scene. Police are not sure how many officers fired shots, how many shots were fired, or exactly how many officers were at the scene in the first place.

Police said the subject did not fire his gun. Since the post office is closed on Sundays, officials aren’t sure why he was there.

In a news release, PCPD said all officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave pending a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.