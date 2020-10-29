Man shot, killed after altercation in Valrico, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Fontana Place in Valrico.

Deputies said a friend brought the victim to Brandon Regional Hospital around midnight, and he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to deputies, the victim was involved in an altercation with two suspects, a man and a woman, and the man shot him in the upper body.

The two suspects remain at large.

“This is an active investigation,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are still investigating whether or not these two parties knew each other prior to the deadly shooting that took place earlier this morning. I want to assure everyone though, that there is no threat to the public at this time.”

Those with information are being asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

