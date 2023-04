PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Plant City police said they are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night.

Officers said they responded to a reported shooting at about 9:31 p.m. on Mendonso Road.

There, they found a man who sustained injuries in his upper body.

While no arrests have been made yet, police said they have found a person of interest.

The investigation remains active. However, there is no threat to the public, according to the department.