TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is expected to be okay after he was shot in the leg at an apartment complex in Tampa Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to a shooting at the Haven at Waters Edge Apartments, 8415 N. Armenia Avenue, around 1:15 a.m.

They said a man was shot in the leg twice. His wounds are not life-threatening.

It’s still unclear what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation, but police said it was not related to another shooting that happened at 1310 West Waters Avenue.

Further information was not immediately available.