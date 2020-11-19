LIVE NOW /
Man shot in chest at Tampa convenience store, police say

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was injured in a shooting at a convenience store in Tampa on Thursday morning.

According to police, the man was at a 2K Express on 24th Street and Nebraska Avenue when another man opened fire. The man was struck in the chest and the bullet exited his back.

His current condition is unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

