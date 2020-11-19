TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was injured in a shooting at a convenience store in Tampa on Thursday morning.
According to police, the man was at a 2K Express on 24th Street and Nebraska Avenue when another man opened fire. The man was struck in the chest and the bullet exited his back.
His current condition is unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man shot in chest at Tampa convenience store, police say
- Tampa Fire Chief, 2 other employees placed on administrative leave
- Free COVID-19 testing options available as lines grown in Tampa Bay
- ‘Beyond vile’: Gibsonton man gets life in prison for molesting children
- Why doesn’t Florida use contact tracing apps to help combat coronavirus?