TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it was investigating a man’s death at an apartment complex Sunday.

At about 3:15 a.m., police were called to the Scruggs Manor apartments on North 22nd Street after a man was found dead there.

According to the department, the man had a fatal gunshot wound.

However, detectives are still working to determine what led to the man’s death.