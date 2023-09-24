TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it was investigating a man’s death at an apartment complex Sunday.
At about 3:15 a.m., police were called to the Scruggs Manor apartments on North 22nd Street after a man was found dead there.
According to the department, the man had a fatal gunshot wound.
However, detectives are still working to determine what led to the man’s death.
