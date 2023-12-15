TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said they are investigating a shooting at a Tampa adult entertainment that happened early Friday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said at about 4:58 a.m., officers were called to Chicas Cabaret on West Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to police, a man had been shot but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

As of this report, nobody has been arrested in the incident. Tampa police ask anyone with information to call 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411 through the TampaPD app.

You can also call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) for a cash reward.