Man shoots, kills relative he says threatened him with a gun

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lithia man said he shot a family member after he threatened him with a gun.

Deputies say the man called 911 just after 7 p.m. when deputies arrived at the home on Starling Water Drive deputies found one man dead inside the house.

The man told deputies he was in fear for his life, so he retrieved his own weapon and shot his relative multiple times.

“I am heartbroken for this family who is dealing with so much tragedy just two days before Thanksgiving,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The shooter is cooperating with deputies, and the investigation is ongoing.”

The identity of the shooter hasn’t been released. The identity of the deceased is not being released either, as detectives work to notify his next of kin.

Deputies are conducting interviews and collecting evidence at the home. No arrests have been made.

