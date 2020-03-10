Tampa man shoots, kills 2 roommates before killing himself, police say

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Two men and a woman area dead after an apparent murder suicide at a Tampa apartment complex Monday evening.

The shooting occurred at the Morgan Creek Apartments on Madison Green Drive around 5:44 p.m.

Police said officers arrived on scene and found two men and a woman dead with gunshot wounds. They were each residents of the apartment home.

Early police investigation suggests one of the men shot the other man and woman before shooting and killing himself.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak"

Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop"

Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak"

Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns"

Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  "

Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice"

Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge"

Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself"

Viral alert in Polk County allows for early coronavirus screening by 911 dispatchers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Viral alert in Polk County allows for early coronavirus screening by 911 dispatchers"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss