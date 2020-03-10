Tampa man shoots, kills 2 roommates before killing himself, police say

TAMPA (WFLA) — Two men and a woman area dead after an apparent murder suicide at a Tampa apartment complex Monday evening.

The shooting occurred at the Morgan Creek Apartments on Madison Green Drive around 5:44 p.m.

Police said officers arrived on scene and found two men and a woman dead with gunshot wounds. They were each residents of the apartment home.

Early police investigation suggests one of the men shot the other man and woman before shooting and killing himself.

LATEST STORIES: