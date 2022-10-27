TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a man who fired a gun at a car with a 5-year-old boy inside.

Tampa police said they responded to the intersection of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora St. at around 8 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

The drivers of a Volkswagen Jetta and Toyota Camry reportedly had several arguments with each other. Tampa police said the driver of the Jetta fired a gun after the Camry driver got out of the car. Bullets struck the back windshield of the Camry, according to police.

Police said there was a 5-year-old boy in the Camry when shots were fired, but neither he nor the driver were hurt. Officers found shell casings at the intersection and are examining them for evidence.

Tampa police are searching for the driver of the black VW Jetta. He was described as a 25-to-30-year-old Hispanic or Black male with a light complexion and a mustache. Police said he was wearing a baseball cap at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Tampa Police Department by calling (813) 231-6130, downloading the TampaPD app, or sending a tip through TIP411.