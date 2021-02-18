Man seriously injured by falling equipment at water treatment facility in Tampa

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has been hospitalized after being injured at the water treatment facility in Tampa.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, first responders received a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. for an injured person possibly trapped at 7125 N 30th Street, which is the David L. Tippin Water Treatment
Facility.

TFR said one man was injured by falling equipment while working in a shallow excavation.

He was taken to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

