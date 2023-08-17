TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint at a Racetrac gas station in Tampa on Friday.

The video shows the suspect entering the gas station, located at 5220 Cypress Preserve Drive.

The suspect appears to be a young man in his late teens to early twenties, wearing a blue Super Mario hoodie, distressed black jeans, white socks, and black slides.

Upon entering the gas station, the suspect walked into the men’s bathroom and robbed a man in his mid-70s at gunpoint.

The man was not injured.

The suspect is seen leaving the gas station and getting in the front seat of a grey Honda Civic, possibly a 2003 model with no license plate. It was last seen heading northbound on Bruce B. Downs toward I-75.

Anyone with information about the suspect, vehicle, or the robbery is asked to call the Tampa Police at 813-231-6130. Anonymous tips can be made at Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc.