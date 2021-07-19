Man pleads guilty to Tampa Bay muralist’s death, gets 7 years in prison

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A convicted felon accepted a plea deal Monday in the death of a once-popular Tampa Bay muralist, according to the Office of the State Attorney.

Police arrested Keith Mauga, 34. five months after he punched former artist Matt Callahan during a verbal argument in 2018, causing him to hit his head on the pavement outside the Warehouse Bar. He died two days later from a brain bleed.

At the time of his arrest, Mauga was already serving time for pleading guilty to a 2017 assault in St. Petersburg.

He will now serve an additional seven years for Callahan’s death, followed by five years of probation.