TAMPa, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead outside a Tampa home early Saturday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

A TPD release said officers were sent to a home on North Myrtle Street at 4:50 a.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.

Officers said they found a man, believed to be in his mid-40s, dead on the ground outside a home’s front porch

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, but that the man’s death was not a random act. They said all parties were accounted for in the incident and were being interviewed.