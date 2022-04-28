TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was bitten by a man during an incident in Tampa early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Causeway Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m.

Deputies said motorists in the area became concerned after seeing a man darting in and out of traffic and called 911.

When officers tried to talk to the man, he took off running. When they caught up with the man and tried to restrain him, he bit one of the deputies several times, authorities said.

The man then suffered a medical episode and became unresponsive, according to deputies. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. Authorities said he had several drugs in his system, including meth.

The man faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, subject to provisions of Florida’s Baker Act.

The deputy was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to her hand and arm, and is expected to be okay.

This story is developing and will be updated.