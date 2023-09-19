HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and a woman was left seriously injured in a crash near the Selmon Expressway exit ramp in Brandon Tuesday evening.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Brandon man, 71, was traveling west on the exit ramp from westbound SR-618 to US-301 around 3:37 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the road.
As the man’s vehicle left the road, he traveled to the right shoulder, colliding with a traffic reflector and traffic signal support.
FHP said the man died at the scene.
The man’s passenger, a 71-year-old Brandon woman, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
This is a developing story.