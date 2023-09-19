HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and a woman was left seriously injured in a crash near the Selmon Expressway exit ramp in Brandon Tuesday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Brandon man, 71, was traveling west on the exit ramp from westbound SR-618 to US-301 around 3:37 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the road.

Courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol Courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol

As the man’s vehicle left the road, he traveled to the right shoulder, colliding with a traffic reflector and traffic signal support.

FHP said the man died at the scene.

The man’s passenger, a 71-year-old Brandon woman, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story.