TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — What initially was a welfare check, ended up being a homicide a few blocks down from Busch Gardens, according to the Tampa Police Department.

When officers arrived in the 2700 block of East Okara Road around 2:14 p.m. on Friday, they discovered a man unresponsive and another man having an unknown, active medical episode.

The unresponsive man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man having the medical episode was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They did not release details of his current condition.

Tampa PD said detectives are working to identify suspects and what led up to the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 813-231-6130 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.