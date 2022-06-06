TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed in Tampa Monday after a deadly shooting, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said that officers responded to a reported shooting on North 35th Street and East Chelsea Street around 3:30 p.m.

Officers took the victim, an adult man, to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police.

At this time, police have not made arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second shooting reported this Monday afternoon. A previous shooting left two people in serious condition.

