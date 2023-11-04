TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was killed early Saturday morning in a home invasion that turned violent, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said at about 1:47 a.m., officers arrived at a home on North Dexter Avenue in response to a shooting call.

Once inside the home, officers found an unconscious man in his late 20s, who they said was shot. First responders took the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to police, the victim was shot after three men entered his home and demanded money, only to shoot at him multiple times. The shooters then fled the scene.

At this time, detectives are working to identify the men involved in the homicide.

If you know anything, call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by

contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.