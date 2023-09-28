HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed in a shooting Thursday night near Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at about 8:20 p.m. in the 6000 block of North 48th Street, just east of Tampa, according to the sheriff’s office.

A man believed to be in his 20s was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, deputies said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Deputies said all people involved knew each other, and there’s no threat to the public.

“There is never a reason for anyone to let a disagreement rise to the level of deadly violence,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Detectives are piecing together this complex scene and will hold the individuals accountable for their [reckless] violence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.

