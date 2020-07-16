Man killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Dover

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Brandon man has died after a crash on Interstate 4 in Dover.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old was heading east on the interstate when he lost control of his pickup truck, which hit a guardrail and overturned.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved.

The report did not mention whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

