Man killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Dover

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Brandon man has died after a crash on Interstate 4 in Dover.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old was heading east on the interstate when he lost control of his pickup truck, which hit a guardrail and overturned.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved.

The report did not mention whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss