Man killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Dover

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Brandon man has died after a crash on Interstate 4 in Dover.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old was heading east on the interstate when he lost control of his pickup truck, which hit a guardrail and overturned.
The man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
No other vehicles or passengers were involved.
The report did not mention whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.
