TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Tampa on Wednesday afternoon.

Tampa police said they responded to the report of a traffic crash at West Waters Avenue and North Ola Avenue around 4:55 p.m. involving a motorcycle and a van.

Officers said the motorcyclist, a man in his mid-20s, had died at the scene.

The van driver stayed at the scene.

Tampa police said Waters Avenue was closed in both directions between North Ola Avenue and North Lynn Avenue for the investigation.

Investigators are working to determine if any charges will apply.