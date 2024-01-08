HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died Monday night after being hit by a car near Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The hit-and-run crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. in the area of Lucy Avenue and Maydell Drive, just south of Tampa city limits, deputies said.

Map shows approximate location

The vehicle involved in the crash drove off, according to deputies.

Deputies said they’re working to identify the vehicle involved.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.