TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Webster man died Friday morning after a medical emergency caused him to crash into a traffic sign in Hillsborough County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 49-year-old man was driving south on SR-39, south of McGee Road at 10:30 a.m. when he had his medical episode.

Troopers said the medical issue caused the driver to lose control of his pickup truck, which left the road and crashed into a traffic sign.

The driver died at the scene of the crash, according to the FHP.