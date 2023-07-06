HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died in a crash Wednesday in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 35-year-old man was traveling west on State Route 60 east of Dover Road near Brandon when he changed lanes and crashed into a car in the other lane, troopers said.

The man’s car overturned into the median and landed in the eastbound lanes, according to FHP. The man died after being taken to a hospital.

A 58-year-old woman driving the other vehicle had minor injuries, troopers said.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.