WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Georgia man died early Saturday morning after getting into a crash in Wimauma, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 30-year-old man from Ocilla, Georgia, was driving his Dodge Charger north on 7th Street when he ran a stop sign on SR-674.

The man ended up driving into the path of a Ford F-150, which then struck the Charger.

The FHP said the 30-year-old ended up getting ejected from his car and died after being taken to a hospital. His passenger, a 22-year-old man from Ocilla, Georgia, also suffered serious injuries.

According to troopers, neither of them was wearing a seatbelt.

The two occupants of the F-150 suffered minor injuries.