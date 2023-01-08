RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies said they are investigating a homicide involving two relatives that happened Saturday night.

An HCSO release said deputies responded to a shooting on Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had injuries to his upper body.

Rescue personnel took the victim to Brandon Regional Hospital, where he died.

According to investigators, the shooter and the victim were related.

The sheriff’s office said the death is being investigated as a homicide, but no one has been charged as of this report.

If you have information on the situation, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.