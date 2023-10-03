TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash on Bayshore Boulevard.
Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 4900 block of Bayshore Boulevard at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Tampa Police Department, a man crashed his car into a wall.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Detectives are working to learn what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.