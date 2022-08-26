TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says a man was hospitalized after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash and jumped into the Little Manatee River to avoid being hit by another vehicle.

On Thursday night, crews responded to a crash involving three vehicles in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at the Little Manatee River overpass. One of the vehicles flipped over, and the driver was ejected from the car.

Officials said the man then leaped over the overpass barrier and landed in the river below to avoid being struck by another vehicle.

“Fortunately, the man landed in a deep part of the river and could swim safely to its bank,” officials said in a press release.





















Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Jet skis arrived and took the man to an ambulance, which transported him to an area trauma center. He is currently in stable condition, according to officials.

Another person who was involved in the crash was taken to an area trauma center. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were shut down for the rescue, but have since reopened.