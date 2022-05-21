TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 42-year-old Hillsborough man was taken for a mental evaluation under the Baker Act Saturday evening after deputies said he jumped from the second floor of a two-story carousel inside the Brandon mall and shouted indiscernible phrases at frightened shoppers.

Deputies were called to the mall just before 7:30 p.m. when multiple 911 callers reported possible gunshots at the Westfield Brandon Mall located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr in Brandon.

An investigation determined the 42-year-old man jumped from the second floor of the carousel and landed on the first floor before he shouted “indiscernible phrases” at “frightened” shoppers, causing them to run from the area.

“The commotion led some of the nearby stores to close their storefront security gates quickly,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “It is believed that the sound of the gates closing may have been mistaken for the sound of gunfire.”

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Deputies said the man will likely face drug charges after he was allegedly had cocaine in his possession.

The Brandon mall was never shut down during the incident.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information.