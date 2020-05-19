Man injured in Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a shooting left a man with injuries in the 4600 block of Troy Court this morning.

Police responded to the shooting around 5:30 a.m., and the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a green truck in the area right before the shooting, but it’s unclear if the vehicle was involved.

They’re asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).

