TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man outside a gas station in Tampa Thursday morning.

Deputies said the man was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the 13100 block of N. Florida Avenue. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

He is recovering at an area hospital.

Deputies have not announced any arrests at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.