Man injured in shooting at Plant City bar; suspect at large

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Plant City bar early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Twilight Zone Package & Lounge on State Road 60 at about 3 a.m.

Deputies said one person was injured, but was alert and talking when paramedics took him to the hospital.

Investigators suspect the victim knew the shooter.

The suspect remains at large.

