HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Plant City bar early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened at the Twilight Zone Package & Lounge on State Road 60 at about 3 a.m.
Deputies said one person was injured, but was alert and talking when paramedics took him to the hospital.
Investigators suspect the victim knew the shooter.
The suspect remains at large.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man injured in shooting at Plant City bar; suspect at large
- ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ star charged in alleged murder-for-hire killing of his nephew
- MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Early morning storms drift from west to east throughout the day
- Sarasota police locate missing elderly man
- Anna Paulina Luna will face incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist in battle for District 13 seat