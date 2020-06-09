Police: Man injured in Belmont Heights shooting

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a man was injured in a shooting in the Belmont Heights neighborhood of Tampa.

The shooting happened in the area of N. 20th Street and E. Osborne Street early Tuesday morning.

Police said a man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but his injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

