Police: Man injured in Belmont Heights shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a man was injured in a shooting in the Belmont Heights neighborhood of Tampa.
The shooting happened in the area of N. 20th Street and E. Osborne Street early Tuesday morning.
Police said a man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but his injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
LATEST STORIES:
- Healthy Lifestyle: Photo Organizing
- Judge issues order halting Lee statue removal for 10 days
- Tampa lights up in crimson and gold to honor George Floyd
- Hillsborough schools to pay $1M to family of football player who died during practice
- Woman says police rubber bullet left her blind in one eye