TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was indicted after he pulled a gun on several people at the Riverwalk, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Attorneys said Meccos Donta Allen, 38, confronted several people along the Riverwalk in July.

In one incident, prosecutors said Allen approached a couple sitting on a swing. When the couple left to return to their nearby home, Allen allegedly followed them and pointed a gun at them as they entered their complex.

In another incident, prosecutors said Allen confronted another couple sitting on a bench at the south end of Tampa’s Riverwalk. They said Allen pointed his gun at one victim and groped another.

Tampa police responded to the area and made contact with Allen, who fled on foot as they approached. While fleeing, investigators said Allen dropped a Glock pistol.

According to the Department of Justice, the indictment alleges that at the time of the incident, Allen had prior felony convictions for battery, delivering cocaine near a school, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and delivery of cocaine.

Attorneys said Allen is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.