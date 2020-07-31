Man in custody after shooting Tampa Police officer

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police have arrested a man after he shot an officer.

According to police, the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.

Currently, Hillsborough Ave is closed in both directions between 40th St and 43rd St.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss