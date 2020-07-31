Man in custody after shooting Tampa Police officer

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police have arrested a man after he shot an officer.
According to police, the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.
Currently, Hillsborough Ave is closed in both directions between 40th St and 43rd St.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
