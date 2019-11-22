Man in custody after shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a man is in the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting in Tampa.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Poinsettia Drive overnight.

According to police, the suspect shot the man in the torso, then fled the scene in a 2017 Dodge Ram with its lights off.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police dispatched a helicopter and placed stop sticks in the area of Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, but the suspect did not hit them.

He was eventually pulled over at the Hard Rock Hotel and taken into custody.

His name was not released.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

