Man in critical condition after shooting in front of Dollar Tree in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are currently investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Deputies say two men, who know each other, arranged a meeting in front of a Dollar Tree located on West Hillsborough Avenue and “had an exchange of words.”

According to HCSO, an exchange of gunfire followed and one of the men shot at an occupied vehicle, hitting the other man.

The man shot was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Deputies say he was awake and talking when he was being taken to receive medical treatment.

The suspect has been identified and located, according to deputies.

No other information has been released at this time.

