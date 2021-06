TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is in critical condition in an area hospital after a shooting was reported in Tampa early Thursday morning, police said

At about 2:16 a.m., police responded to reports of gunfire on 26th Avenue and 50th Street and found the man suffering from upper body trauma.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police have shut down the 50th St ramp from westbound I-4 for their investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.