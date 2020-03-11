Man in critical condition after hookah lounge stabbing in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 27-year-old man is currently in critical condition following a hookah lounge stabbing in Tampa.

According to deputies, a 911 call was placed just after 4:20 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a stabbing that happened inside the Last Hour Hookah Lounge, located at 7544 N. Dale Mabry Highway.

The victim was stabbed when he was bending down to get his cell phone off the floor, deputies say. A friend drove the victim to AdventHealth Carrollwood.

Deputies say no one that was inside of the hookah lounge during the time of the stabbing is cooperating.

An investigation is now underway. If you have any information on the incident, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

