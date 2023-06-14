TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Charges were upgraded for a man who allegedly doused another person in gasoline and set them on fire following an argument at a Tampa gas station in late May.

Hillsborough County deputies say 34-year-old Earl Hargrove, Jr., of Tampa, now faces additional charges of pre-meditated first-degree murder and aggravated battery great bodily harm after the victim, a man in his 60s, died at a hospital weeks after the violent assault.

A verbal dispute broke out Sunday, May 28 at the Mobil gas station located at 14516 N 22nd Street in Tampa around 4:30 p.m. Deputies say Hargrove bought a small amount of gasoline from the pump, then poured it on the victim and lit him on fire.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital where they were listed in critical condition. They passed just two weeks later on June 12.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in this case,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time.”

The sheriff previously said, “This suspect’s behavior is not only deplorable but will never be tolerated in our community.”

An investigation remains active and ongoing.