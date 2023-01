TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson told 8 On Your Side that the shooting happened on North 50th Street.

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Tampa General Hospital, according to police.

Officers are still working to identify and find the suspect as of this report. Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.