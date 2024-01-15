TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of N. MacDill Ave. at around 7:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Detectives are working to determine the cause of the shooting. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact TPD at (813) 231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.