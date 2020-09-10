Man hospitalized after shooting outside Busch Blvd. hotel

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is recovering in the hospital this morning after a shooting outside of a Tampa motel this morning.
The shooting happened outside the Tampa Inn near Busch Gardens in the 2900 block of E. Busch Boulevard.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, police said.
Police said the shooting was not a random act. No arrests have been made at this time, due to the victim not cooperating.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
