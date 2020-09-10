LIVE NOW /
Man hospitalized after shooting outside Busch Blvd. hotel

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is recovering in the hospital this morning after a shooting outside of a Tampa motel this morning.

The shooting happened outside the Tampa Inn near Busch Gardens in the 2900 block of E. Busch Boulevard.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Police said the shooting was not a random act. No arrests have been made at this time, due to the victim not cooperating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

