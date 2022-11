TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was shot in the Grant Park neighborhood of Tampa on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired on North 54th Street at 11:35 a.m.

Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, but they did not say who shot him or what led up to the shooting.

The man was taken to a local hospital. No other details about the shooting have been released.