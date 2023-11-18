TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Tampa that left a man hospitalized, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to reports of shots being fired in the 3300 block of West Hillsborough Avenue.

A man was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As of this report, no arrests have been made and the cause of the shooting is under investigation.

Police say there are no known threats to the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Tampa PD at 813-231-6130 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477, to remain anonymous.

No additional details were provided.