LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was hospitalized after his garage caught fire while he was working on a car Tuesday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to a detached garage fire located at 1024 Jameson Road in Lithia around 10:33 a.m.

HCFR stated that a caller reported there was an active fire and said gas had spilled while the man was working on a car, which cause the flames to rapidly grow.

When firefighters arrived, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames. Officials added that several vehicles parked outside of the garage were also fully engulfed in flames.

HCFR: Detached garage fire

HCFR: Detached garage fire

HCFR: Detached garage fire

HCFR: Detached garage fire

HCFR: Detached garage fire

HCFR: Detached garage fire

HCFR: Detached garage fire

HCFR: Detached garage fire

HCFR: Detached garage fire

According to HCFR, firefighters had to pull a handline to knock the blaze down while protecting the house. Additional units assisted with the operation and exposure protection.

While battling the fire, HCFR used water tankers in a water shuttle operation to diminish the fire. Authorities said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

According to authorities, the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition. No firefighters were injured during the blaze.

HCFR said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.