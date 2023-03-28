TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found shot to death in a car in a Tampa neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

Tampa police said they responded to the 1700 block of East Idell Street around 6 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot.

Officers said they found a man in his early to mid-20s in the front seat of a black Nissan sedan. Police said the man suffered upper body gunshot wounds.

Tampa police said detectives are working to identify potential witnesses in the case and determine who is responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the homicide investigation is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.