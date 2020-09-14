LIVE NOW /
Man found shot to death at Tampa apartment complex

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Police said a man was found shot to death at an apartment building in Tampa on Sunday evening.

Police responded to the Tzadik Oaks Apartments, 1266 East 113th Avenue, around 11 p.m. and found the man’s body.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made, but there is no threat to the public, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

