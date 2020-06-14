Man found dead with gunshot wound inside SUV in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — Police found a man who had been shot and killed inside his SUV just after midnight Sunday morning.

Hillsborough County deputies responded to gunshots in the area of 131st Avenue East and 15th Street North around 12:41 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a man inside dark SUV with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The fire department responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital, but he later died.

“This does not appear to be a random act and there is no threat to the public at this time,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Someone out there knows what happened earlier this morning, and I urge you to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office with any information that could help our detectives solve this case.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

